VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $105,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Down 0.2 %

VMW opened at $155.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on VMware

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.