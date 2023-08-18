Sepio Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $202.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $210.98.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,674 shares of company stock worth $11,626,708. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

