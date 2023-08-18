Piper Sandler Cuts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $150.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GNRC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.04.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. Generac has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $270.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.98. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Generac by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

