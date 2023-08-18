Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,299 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YELP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $857,863.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $539,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $857,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.