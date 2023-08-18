Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of D.R. Horton worth $126,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

