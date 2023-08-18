Sepio Capital LP Purchases Shares of 868 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $249.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $262.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.18 and its 200 day moving average is $237.77. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
