Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.18 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $170.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.87.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

