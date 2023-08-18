Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,153,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $95,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in eBay by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $249,526,000 after buying an additional 3,889,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 11,074.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after buying an additional 2,544,701 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 153.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,869,000 after buying an additional 2,127,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after buying an additional 1,947,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

