First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Down 7.9% in July

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,900 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 483,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,392.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,344.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,075.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,512.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

