Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $108,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

NYSE ES opened at $64.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.39. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $64.19 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

