Pictet Asset Management SA Has $55.80 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,302 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.29% of Okta worth $55,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.51.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $70.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $102.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

