Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 444,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,403 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Lennar were worth $46,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.03.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,775 shares of company stock worth $220,794. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

