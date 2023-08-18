Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,988 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $40,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.92 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. TD Cowen upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.84.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

