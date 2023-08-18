Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Reed's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on REED

Reed’s Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of REED opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.