Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday.
Reed’s Stock Up 5.3 %
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
