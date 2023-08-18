Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.23% of CoStar Group worth $65,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 over the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.88 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group



CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

