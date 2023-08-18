Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $48,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $236.87 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.27 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.96 and a 200-day moving average of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

