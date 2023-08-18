Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,480,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 24,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $656,748.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,696.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $656,748.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,696.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $91,544.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,486.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,066. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

