Hugh Callaghan Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Callaghan bought 1,500,000 shares of EV Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,500.00 ($14,610.39).

EV Resources Stock Performance

EV Resources Company Profile

EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, zinc, lithium/borate, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It holds interests in various projects located in Peru, Mexico, Austria, the United States, Serbia, and Australia.

