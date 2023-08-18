Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.67.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $182.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.42. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

