Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Columbia Banking System worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth about $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.2 %

COLB stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on COLB

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.