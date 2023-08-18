Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Fortive worth $90,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,979,000 after acquiring an additional 109,905 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fortive by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,507,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,456,000 after acquiring an additional 251,329 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $77.38 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

