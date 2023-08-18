Swiss National Bank Purchases Shares of 592,267 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 592,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,378,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Atlassian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $286,487.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,937 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,319.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 203,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $286,487.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,319.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,759 shares of company stock worth $55,429,897. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global cut Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

TEAM stock opened at $185.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.06. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $286.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

