Sepio Capital LP Acquires New Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,529 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $1,076,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,566,437.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $1,076,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,566,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,505. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $148.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.29%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

