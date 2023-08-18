Sepio Capital LP Acquires New Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $373.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $398.92 and its 200-day moving average is $370.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

