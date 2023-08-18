Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.87 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,737 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $222.31 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.57.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

