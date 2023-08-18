Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brink’s worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 88.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BCO opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $74.69.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

