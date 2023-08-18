Swiss National Bank Sells 26,700 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $97,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.8% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $933,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LYB opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

