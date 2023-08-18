Sepio Capital LP Trims Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,521 shares of company stock worth $13,648,595 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

