Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 403.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 17,589 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $403.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.72. The company has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

