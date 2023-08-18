Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 125 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total value of $25,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,872.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $201.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.24 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup lowered their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

