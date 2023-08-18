Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 567,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of SITE Centers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 206.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 90.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITE Centers Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SITC opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.56.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SITE Centers

SITE Centers Profile

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.