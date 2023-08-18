Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 357,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FWONA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Formula One Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

Shares of FWONA opened at $58.65 on Friday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $69.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.29.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,607,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,881,603.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,143,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,567 shares of company stock worth $20,366,596 over the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

