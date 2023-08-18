Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 838,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after buying an additional 33,797 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,484,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,637,000 after buying an additional 77,267 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 629.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 272.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 82,136 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

