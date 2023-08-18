Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.70.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Enthusiast Gaming

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

