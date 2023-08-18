W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of W.W. Grainger worth $124,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $703.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $746.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $695.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $483.19 and a 52-week high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

