Short Interest in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Drops By 8.0%

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,210,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 15,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.26 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

