Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 817,472 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 817,472 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.9% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,484,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,673 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $4,830,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 653,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $3,251,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

YPF stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

