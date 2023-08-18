Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $843.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $870.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $794.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.