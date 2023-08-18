Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,863,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,829,000 after buying an additional 883,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $167.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $102.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

