Swiss National Bank Has $117.17 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,992,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 210,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of HP worth $117,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in HP by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.