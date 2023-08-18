Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $869,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2,360.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,928,000 after purchasing an additional 747,791 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gartner by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 189,986 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Down 1.2 %

IT stock opened at $327.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $377.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,789 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,225. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

