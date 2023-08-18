Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,496 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Medical Properties Trust worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.
Medical Properties Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $7.50 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Properties Trust
- Trading Halts Explained
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.