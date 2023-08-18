Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,496 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Medical Properties Trust worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $7.50 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

