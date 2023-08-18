Yelp (NYSE:YELP) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on YELP. Craig Hallum began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE YELP opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $119,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,185 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $119,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 12,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $539,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,735 shares of company stock worth $4,554,979. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $313,770,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after buying an additional 123,355 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 19.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $76,858,000 after buying an additional 348,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $63,430,000 after buying an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,960 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $74,421,000 after buying an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

