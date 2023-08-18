Tredje AP fonden Buys 276 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 120.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,340,000 after buying an additional 40,464 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 209.1% during the first quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 16.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pool by 86.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $351.61 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.16%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

