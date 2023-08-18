Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $154.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

