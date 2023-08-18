Tredje AP fonden Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 1.5 %

GIS opened at $70.29 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.26 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

