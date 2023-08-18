Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $169,744,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,498 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UL opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

