Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 40,226 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,226 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $24,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

