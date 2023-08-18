Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 39,781 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,781 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Generac worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,790,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $110.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $270.35.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

