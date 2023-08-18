Tredje AP fonden Acquires 1,488 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.1 %

SWK stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

